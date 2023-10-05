Thomas Joseph Walsh, 93, of Chicago, IL, passed away on September 28, 2023, at home in The Villages, Floridia. He was born in Chicago, IL to Thomas Walsh and Lucille Alford. Thomas, known by his loved ones as a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Thomas is survived by his beloved wife, Janet Kenny-Walsh (nee Cummins), and his children by his cherished late first wife Olga Walsh, they married in 1951 and together had 7 children, Toni McKirahan (Doug), Mary Ann Castonquay (John), Michael Walsh, and Jeanine Walsh, his three stepchildren Donna Palermo (Tony), Michael Kenny (Debbie), and Susan Johnson (Duke). Thomas will be fondly remembered by his 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Thomas was preceded in death by his first “Sweetheart” wife, Olga Walsh (nee Armis), and three of their children, Thomas Walsh Jr., James Walsh, and Kathleen Walsh, his brother Michael Walsh, and his sister Mary Lou Walsh.

Thomas dedicated 37 years of his life to serving the Chicago Police Department. He began his career as a Patrolman and worked his way up to become a Detective and Sergeant before retiring. His commitment to upholding the law and protecting the community will always be remembered.

Thomas enjoyed playing baseball all his life, especially for The Villages Team for many years. He also took part in the St. Patrick’s Golf Cart Parade, showcasing his love for the holiday and community spirit.

A private service will be held at a later date in Illinois. The arrangements are being handled by Beyer Funeral Home in Lady Lake, Florida.

Thomas Joseph Walsh will be remembered as a dedicated police officer, a loving family man, and an esteemed member of the community. May his soul rest in eternal peace.