Charles Hess

The Villages
Friday, October 6, 2023
By Staff Report
Charles “Charlie” Hess (85), of Lady Lake, Florida, passed away on October 3, 2023.

Charlie was born in 1938 to Walter and Marie Hess of Ypsilanti. He met and married his Highschool Sweetheart Janet Robbins and they were married 66 years until his death. He is also survived by his Son Tim Hess (&wife Sandy), and Daughter Suzanne Dornbos (& partner Mark). His grandchildren Rebecca Otten (Graham and family), Stephanie Jewell (and family), Bill Dornbos (and family) and Megan Hanewald (Trevor) and an ever-growing number of great and great-great grandchildren, and his sister Florence Lorey of Tampa, Florida.

Charlie worked for General Motors in Ypsilanti for 30 years as a Quality Control Auditor. After retirement he and Janet traveled the United States but eventually settled in Lady Lake, Florida in their later years. Charlie was a quiet man who enjoyed many activities throughout his life from running triathlons, Karate where he was a 2nd degree Black Belt, but his greatest passion was rescuing his dogs. If there was a dog that was deemed “Hopeless” Charlie gave it love and a home. Charlie’s heaven will be reuniting with them.

His family will celebrate his life privately and Thank You for your condolences. If you think of Charlie, smile, and make a donation to a shelter, or rescue a dog.

Charlie’s favorite quote: “Tough times don’t last, tough people do.”

RIP to our tough guy Charlie Hess aka Papa.

Love, your family.

Photos