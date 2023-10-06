Villages sales rep charged in chicken wing assault completes anger management

A sales representative for Properties of The Villages arrested earlier this year in an alleged chicken wing assault has completed an anger management course.

Robert “Robbie” Audette Jr., 40, is facing a charge of assault following his Easter Sunday arrest at his home in the 3100 block of Carter Path in the Oxford Oaks development.

In what appears to be a bid to persuade the prosecutor’s office to dismiss the case, Audette has completed an eight-hour anger management course, according to a document on file in Sumter County Court. The charge is still pending. A jury trial has been scheduled for Oct. 16.

Audette’s wife told officers that she and Audette had been at a party and returned home when an argument broke out over Audette’s “lover,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. She claimed her husband wanted to go out and meet the other woman. Audette admitted he had received a text from another woman, but claimed she contacted him and ordered him to make his wife stop texting her. Audette said his wife was “jealous.”

Audette told his wife he was going back out “with friends” and needed money. During an argument she took his phone and Audette threw a box of takeout chicken wings at her, the report said. The wife still had sauce from the chicken wings on her neck and chin when officers arrived at the home.

During the argument, the wife locked the bedroom door and hid in a closet. She used her phone to record the argument, including Audette banging on the door and using vulgar language. He demanded entry and threatened to physically harm his wife.

The couple’s baby was at home during the altercation, the report noted.