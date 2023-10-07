It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of George Martin Eckle, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, on October 3, 2023, at the age of 79, two days shy of his 80th birthday. George departed this world, leaving many cherished memories and forever holding a special place in our hearts.

George was a devoted family man with a passion for golf and regular Setback and Pinnacle card games at the Village Rec Center, where he discovered solace and camaraderie until his last days. Throughout his lifetime, George cherished moments spent on the beach, either reading or playing backgammon, enjoying many adventures on boats, and playing many rounds of golf in the Villages and at the Golden Horseshoe Club in Williamsburg, Virginia. However, his greatest passion was sharing these experiences with his children and grandchildren. In 2015, he basked in the spotlight when he hit two consecutive hole-in-ones on a golf course in the Villages!

George is survived by his wife Josie Eckle, five children (Jessica Fisher, Meggie Parker, Debbie White, Sammy Samson, and Rodney Samson); six grandchildren (Kaia Fisher, Andrew Fisher, Miles Parker, Ava Parker, Alex Samson and Sammy Samson, Jr.); and siblings Peter Eckle, Patricia Walker (deceased) Laura Mills, Mary Grace Flynn, Daria Bentley and David Eckle (deceased). His legacy lives on through his family.

As we mourn the loss of George, we take comfort in the knowledge that his spirit continues to inspire us.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to St. Jude in his honor. Donate now to St. Jude and help kids fighting cancer – St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org).