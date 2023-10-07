Hope Lutheran Church hosts annual blessing of the animals

The annual Blessing of the Animals at Hope Lutheran Church in The Villages took place on Saturday morning with Pastor Jon-Marc MacLean officiating.

Dozens of dogs and a miniature donkey were blessed at the event.

Pastor MacLean led the congregation in prayer before a general blessing of the assembled animals. He followed up with an individual blessing for those who made special requests.

The Villages Dynamic Dog Club was present with several service and therapy dogs. The 200-member club visits schools, nursing homes and hospitals with their trained therapy dogs.

The Villages Greyhound Club was on hand with several hounds which they had rescued.

Steve and Tincey German were present with Jessie, a seven-year-old miniature donkey. The Germans live on a farm in Summerfield. The Germans have been regulars over the years at the blessing and in past years have brought llamas and alpacas to the event. Last year they brought a three legged goat. They clearly love the event as did all those present.