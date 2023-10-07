Larry A. Mumley, aged 82, of Lady Lake, FL, passed away suddenly on September 28, 2023. He was born October 30, 1940, in Burlington, VT to George and Leona (Richards) Mumley.

He is survived by his loving wife Yveline (Yve) and stepchildren Christine O’Neill (David Johnson), Mark O’Neill (Catie) and the apple of his eye Charlotte, his granddaughter, in addition to many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his brother Stephen (Joanne) and Greg (Lisa).

Larry graduated from Johnson State Teacher’s College and then went on to teach Science in Windsor, VT where he became Principal, coach and bus driver (when driver had heart attack). In the evenings he would teach the inmates at the State Prison so they could earn their GED diploma. Uncle Sam called Larry to the Army National Guard and when he was honorably discharged in 1963, he earned the title Rifle M1 TF Expert. He then moved to Montreal and taught High School at Father McDonald of the Holy Cross. When he wasn’t teaching in the summer, he was a VT State Trooper navigating his patrol boat on Lake Champlain.

After a few years, Larry returned to Alburgh, VT and started his real estate business “Mumley Real Estate”. He met the love of his life, Yve in 1979 while vacationing in Barbados – Larry always said …“we met on our honeymoon”! Excited to start their new lives together, the two were married in North Hero, VT on November 19, 1983. Together they built a successful real estate company and their love for the Lake Champlain Islands was the focal point of their lives. Larry was a living legend and became known as “The Guy with the Hat”.

Larry retired from real estate and settled in Lady Lake, FL where golf became his new challenge. Then, in 2018 Larry suffered a fall that caused a spinal cord injury. He fought very long and hard to learn how to do the simplest tasks in life and overcame many challenges. He had a will of steel. In living Larry gave us someone to miss in death.

Services will be private.