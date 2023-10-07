Roy Chalmer Weimert, CFSP, (Certified Funeral Service Professional, he was one of the first designated Funeral Directors in Florida) passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Leesburg, FL surrounded by his beloved wife and friends after a courageous 14-month fight with cancer. He was born on September 29, 1939, in Cleveland, OH and was the son of Roy T. and Pearle B. (Blagden) Weimert.

Farming was an intricate part of Roy’s young life in Jefferson, OH. While Roy was in high school, his father was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Disease. Roy graduated from Jefferson High School in 1958 and worked after school to help with finances, even to the point of joining the United States Merchant Marines. After his father died, he saved to get his college education. He worked hard and received his bachelor’s degree from Kent State University. Roy’s college career continued because of his interest in Funeral Service where he attended Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science graduating Cum Laude in 1964; and later received his master’s degree.

Roy met Sharon Sparks, the love of his life, in 1964 while serving his apprenticeship. After three years of courtship, they married June 17, 1967; being together for almost 60 years. Roy and his wife are members of New Covenant United Methodist Church, The Villages, FL, where he was Chairman of the Columbarium Committee.

His first job in Florida was with Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home, Jacksonville, FL and was transferred to Gentry Morrison Funeral Homes, Lakeland, FL where he was General Manager. Roy’s success in Funeral Service elevated him to be the obvious selection to become Program Director of the Funeral Service Program at Florida State College, Jacksonville, FL in 2002. Roy’s first class received accreditation in 2004. The program continues to this day with a very high success rate.

Roy continued his career working at funeral homes in Central Florida even after formal retirement with Hiers-Baxley and Baldwin Brothers. He very much loved the calling of Funeral Service as he dedicated his life to the profession with high standards. Roy very recently renewed his Florida Funeral Director’s & Embalmer’s License, as he worked with Baldwin Brothers Funeral & Cremation Society until August 2023, retiring only because of his battle against cancer.

Roy had a great thirst for knowledge. He enjoyed apiculture, photography, was an avid reader, amateur radio and was working toward his advance operator’s license (WD8KKX). He enjoyed refereeing for World Wrestling Association, northern Ohio; member of Villages Masonic Lodge #394 F. & A.M., Eustis Masonic Lodge #33 F. & A.M; and Roy was a member of Florida Emergency Mortuary Operations Response System (FEMORS).

Memorial contributions are suggested to The Roy C. Weimert FSCJ Funeral Services Student Scholarship Fund, Independent Funeral Directors of Florida (www.ifdf.org).

Visitation will be Friday, October 13th 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services-Buffalo Ridge, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162. Funeral service is Saturday, October 14, 2023 11:00 AM at New Covenant United Methodist Church, 3470 Woodridge Drive, The Villages, FL 32162. Vault interment will be in Bellefontaine Cemetery, Bellefontaine, OH. Arrangements in Florida were entrusted with Baldwin Brothers Funeral & Cremation Society-Spanish Springs, FL. EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, BELLEFONTAINE is honored to serve the Weimert family in Ohio.