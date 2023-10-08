300-pound Villager sentenced after stalking resident’s grandson

A 300-pound Villager who stands 6 feet 4 inches tall has been sentenced after stalking a resident’s grandson he met through an online dating application.

Russell Edward Thompson, 54, of the Village of Springdale, has been placed on probation for three years after pleading no contest last month in Sumter County Court to charges of burglary and theft. A charge of stalking, a charge of criminal mischief and two additional counts of theft were dismissed as part of the plea deal.

A man who was living with his 73-year-old grandmother in Village of Santo Domingo met Thompson through an online dating application, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The grandson was picked up at his grandmother’s house by Thompson who asked the grandson if he could purchase marijuana for him. Thompson gave him $40. The grandson attempted to purchase the marijuana, but “was ripped off by the drug dealer” who took the money and never gave him the marijuana.

Apparently, the relationship didn’t work out and the grandson reported receiving “threatening messages” from Thompson.

In August 2022, the grandson said he was home alone at his grandmother’s house when he heard a “loud banging on the front door.” He saw a “male subject walking away from the door while looking in a window.” It was later discovered that the home’s doorbell had been removed and was found in the street. A solar-style garden light was also removed from the walkway and broken in half.

Later that same month, the home’s air conditioning suddenly stopped working. An air conditioning repairman found that the breaker box beside the air conditioning condenser had been “forcefully” damaged. The repair cost $327.85.

Later that month, the grandson was home alone when he heard another loud noise, leading to the discovery of fresh damage to the air conditioning unit. This time the repair cost $152.15.

Thompson was believed to have fled the residence in a red Jeep SUV. The vehicle and its license plate were captured on a Community Watch surveillance camera.

Thompson consented to a phone interview, and a detective concluded that Thompson had “a clear intent to harass the victim and the victim’s family.”