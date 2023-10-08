Elaine Noel

Elaine (Cassita) Noel, 0f The Villages, FL, formerly of Nashua, NH, died peacefully October 2nd, 2023, age 83, after a lengthy illness.

She was born in Nashua, NH and moved to The Villages, FL in 2006. Elaine was a 1958 graduate of Nashua High School. In addition to her loving husband, Robert Noel, in which she shared 62 wonderful years of marriage, she will be forever missed by her three children Janice Noel Dall and her husband Jamie of North Ft. Meyers, FL, her son Stephen Noel of Gloucester, MA and her son Gary Noel and his wife, Emily Spiegelman-Noel of North Salem, NY. Her memory will live on in their hearts, as well as in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing her. Elaine is preceded in death by her parents, Normand & Noella Cassista, her sister Constance L. Brodeur and brother, Normand A. Cassista.

Elaine would say that her greatest achievement and the source of her endless pride was her role as a mother. Raising her three children was her joy and they were a constant source of conversation and pride when speaking with friends. Prior to moving to Florida in 2006 where she enjoyed golf, warm weather and making new friends, she enjoyed 40 years of camping and traveling with family, which were some of her fondest memories. Elaine was a gifted singer, whether it was singing to her children at home or as a member of her church choir. An accomplished artist, she won several awards for her paintings and drawings. Her unique ability to uncover beauty in the smallest of objects could be seen through her artwork. Her artistic talents extended beyond the canvas and into the kitchen. She was also a remarkable baker, a skill she learned from her mother and from which her family was the fortunate benefactors. A true animal lover, her adopted pets quickly discovered they had truly won the lottery when joining her family. Her kindness and beauty will be missed by all.

A Catholic Mass and burial will be held at a future date in Nashua, NH.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Elaine’s name may be made online to St.Jude Children’s Research Hospital

https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html dedication or by phone (800) 805-5856.

Elaine’s legacy of love and compassion will continue to make a difference in the lives of others through these contributions.