Ruth Jeffery Ryder, of Lady Lake, Florida, passed away on September 19, 2023, at the age of 88.

She was born on September 25, 1934, in Malden, Massachusetts, to Hardy and Edwina Jeffery. Ruth graduated from Melrose High School and the BouvÃ©-Boston School of Physical Education at Tufts University. An educator, she taught athletics at Radcliffe College in Cambridge, MA, Bakersfield High School in Bakersfield, CA, and Danvers High School in Danvers, MA. She later coached tennis at Longwood Cricket Club and Dedham Country & Polo Club and was an active member at Longwood. As a lifelong tennis enthusiast, Ruth was nationally ranked, winning several top US and regional tournaments in singles and doubles in the ’50s and ’60s, and competed at Wimbledon in England in 1959. She was inducted into the New England USTA Hall of Fame in 1992.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, John E. Ryder of Melrose, Massachusetts. She is survived by her sister, Anne Fremont-Smith of Newburyport, Massachusetts, and four nephews: Matthew Fremont-Smith of Providence, RI, James Fremont-Smith of Newburyport, MA, Thomas Fremont-Smith of Newburyport, Massachusetts and Phillip Fremont-Smith of Belmont, Massachusetts. Ruth also leaves her companion, William Ratzek of Lady Lake, Florida.

Ruth will be remembered for her grace, athleticism, and the profound impact she had on the lives of those she touched both on and off the court. Services to honor Ruth’s memory will be private. Donations in Ruth’s memory may kindly be made to the Animal Rescue League of Boston.