Monday, October 9, 2023
Edna Visconti

By Staff Report

Edna P. ViscontiEdna P. Visconti, 93, of Wildwood, FL passed away on September 30, 2023. She was born in Queens, NY on May 10, 1930 to David Bernard and Lillian (nee Dubois) Shaw. She was a homemaker who was fun loving, open-hearted and loved by everyone. She was “Mom” to many who crossed in her path.

She loved her children and is survived by: David Bombard of Wildwood, FL; Clarence Bombard of Memphis, TN; Harriette Stark of Wildwood, FL; John Howard Shaw of South Carolina; Teri Montello of Glens Falls, NY; Babette Waiton of Montrose, PA; Suzzette Herman of Fruitland Park, FL plus her 36 grandchildren; many, many great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by husband Nicholas Visconti in 2001; 3 children: Lynette Searl, Marie Wikowsky, Edna “Edie” Colgan as well as her 4 siblings.

