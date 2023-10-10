Lady trucker from Wisconsin arrested on DUI after crash on State Road 44

A lady trucker was arrested on a drunk driving charge after a crash on State Road 44 in Wildwood.

Elizabeth Marie Myers, 52, was at the wheel of a white F-650 tanker truck with Wisconsin license plates shortly before 5 p.m. Friday when she was involved in a crash with another truck in the westbound lanes of State Road 44, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She was identified by her Wisconsin driver’s license, but also indicated she resides in Colorado. She is a native of Nebraska.

There was an “overwhelming odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from her breath,” the report said. She was taken to the nearby Carter’s Country Store where she was asked to take part in field sobriety tests.

“I ain’t gonna pass these tests,” she told the deputy.

Myers had to lean against the deputy’s patrol car for support.

She provided breath samples that registered .327 and .319 blood alcohol content.

She was transported to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital freestanding Emergency Room at Brownwood for a medical evaluation. Once she was cleared, she was taken into custody and booked on a charge of driving under the influence at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $2,500.