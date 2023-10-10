William Edward Johnston

We mourn the passing of William (Bill) Edward Johnston of The Villages, FL (Village of Pennecamp) with profound sorrow and much love. On September 27, 2023, Bill was called home to the arms of our Lord at the age of 80 years.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents and brother, James, who died in infancy. In addition to his loving wife, Pat, with whom he shared 30 remarkable years, Bill will be forever missed by his children Derek, who resides in Colorado, and Karlyn, as well as his siblings, who live in Pennsylvania: Kathy and Bob Dean, Den and Shelley Johnston, and Sandi and Tim Shaner. He is further survived by several nieces and nephews and their families.

Bill was born in Springboro, PA, on July 17, 1943, the son of Willard (Tex) Johnston and Kathryn (Kate) Gessner Johnston. A talented athlete, Bill excelled in many sports, including football (high school and college team member), basketball (high school team went to the State Championship Playoffs), baseball, tennis, racquetball, and golf, in which he maintained a single-digit handicap for many years. His enthusiasm for competition started at a young age when he organized countless wiffle ball tournaments and the infamous “North Street World Series” in his hometown. Later in life, Bill and his friends enjoyed taking fishing excursions, particularly in the Chesapeake Bay area.

After receiving his undergraduate degree from Edinboro State College, Bill taught Science in the Corry Pennsylvania School District until 1967, when he was accepted to the Naval Officers Candidate School in Newport, RI. During the Vietnam War, Bill dutifully served as an officer on the USS New Jersey (1967 – 1969) and the USS Biddle (1969- 1971), as well as an Oceanographer and Acoustics Branch Head on the USS Belknap (1974 – 1978). While in the Navy, Bill earned two graduate degrees: an M.S. in Geophysics and an MBA. After holding several other officer positions on the West and East coasts, Bill retired from the U.S. Navy as a Captain, serving our country for 27 years.

In the early 1980s, Bill embarked on a new career as an entrepreneur and successful business owner when he founded United Information Systems (UIS), a government consulting firm in the Washington, D.C., area with expertise in information technology, desktop publishing, medical research support, science and technical writing, and conference services. Over the next two decades, UIS thrived under Bill’s passionate and innovative leadership, growing to nearly 200 employees who provided expert support services to key U.S. governmental agencies, such as the Department of Defense and the Department of Health and Human Services.

Bill entered the most important partnership of his life when he married his soulmate, Patricia Ann Downey. Together, they took UIS to new heights, eventually selling the company in 2001.

Although his military and business careers were demanding, he ensured time for his family. He was a wonderful and dedicated father, relentless in his pursuit to provide his children with all they would need to lead meaningful, successful, and joyful lives.

Bill enjoyed his early retirement years in Raleigh, North Carolina while working part-time as the Finance Manager for Grace Community Church. In 2010, Bill and Pat moved to The Villages, Florida. Bill embraced The Villages lifestyle and made time to work as a Golf Ambassador at Cane Garden Country Club for five years and to support the North Lake Presbyterian Church (Lady Lake, FL) by serving as an Elder and a leader on the Finance and Personnel Committees and two Paster Nominating Committees.

Bill left a profound and meaningful imprint on many lives as a U.S. Navy Captain, President of UIS, Colleague, Father, Brother, Friend, and Husband. Just a few adjectives that come to mind when we think of Bill: Winsome, Intelligent, Lionhearted, Loving, Influential, Accomplished, Amazing, Mighty, Confident, Humble, Merry, Fun, Generous, Humanistic, Classy, Honest, Disciplined, Diligent, Responsible, Self-Aware, Courageous, Strong, and a Man of Faith with a servant’s heart.

Bill left Pat, his loving wife, with magnificent memories. She misses him tremendously but is glad he is Home and in Peace in God’s Heavenly Reign. Bill now hears the heavenly words of commendation, “Well done, good and faithful servant!” He will be forever in the hearts of his family and friends.

The words of Robert James Waller, author of The Bridges of Madison County, hold significant meaning for Bill and Pat: “…this is why I’m here on this planet, at this time. Not to travel or make pictures but to love you. I know that now. I have been falling from the rim of a great, high place, somewhere back in time, for many more years than I have lived in this life. And through all those years, I have been falling toward you.”

A Celebration of Bill’s Life will be held on Friday, January 12, 2024 (Pat and Bill’s wedding anniversary), at North Lake Presbyterian Church, 975 Rolling Acres Road, Lady Lake, FL. The time of the service has not yet been determined; closer to the date, call the church at 352-753-8484 for information.

Memorial donations may be made to North Lake Presbyterian Church (see contact information above) or to Combat Veterans to Careers, combatveteranstocareers.org, 352-775-4008.