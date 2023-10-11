81.1 F
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Woman arrested after allegedly punching man in face at Walmart

By Staff Report
Carmen Mariely Cabello Rojas
A woman was arrested after allegedly punching a man in the face at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Carmen Mariely Cabello Rojas, 39, of Summerfield, was “upset” with the man because she thought he was following her earlier in the day, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

She was at Walmart shortly before 10 p.m. Monday when she approached him while he was in his vehicle in the parking lot. She “became irate and punched him in his face,” the report said. The native of Puerto Rico struck the man four to five times, leaving an area near his eye socket “swollen and slightly discolored.” A deputy observed that the knuckles on her right hand had “red discoloration” that was “consistent with a hand that has thrown a punch.”

Rojas was arrested on a charge of battery. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

