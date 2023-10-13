89.4 F
The Villages
Friday, October 13, 2023
Villagers embrace their heritage in cultural celebration at Spanish Springs

By David Towns

The Heritage Parade stepped off Friday afternoon and was followed by the Heritage Festival, which took place at Spanish Springs Town Square.

Several hundred residents lined the parade route down Main Street and around the square. Twenty-six different groups including crowd favorites such as the Villages Twirlers, Clown Alley 179 and the Villages Shriners on their motorized coolers brought smiles to the crowd.

The Heritage Parade stepped off in Spanish Springs Town Square.

Dave and Patricia Schierner, who’ve lived in The Villages since 1993, were on hand to watch the parade. The Schierners have marched with the German Club in years past and Patricia used to help carry the Maypol.

Clown Alley 179 brought plenty of smiles to those along the parade route.

Brenda and Bob Fowler had their picture taken by members of the Clown Alley 179. The Fowlers are residents of the Village of Largo and said they love all the parades.

The Villages Twirlers & Drum Corps were a highlight of the Heritage Parade.

Larry and Darla Gillen from Kansas City were visiting their daughter who lives in Oxford. They staked out a table on the veranda of Margarita Republic to enjoy a cold beverage while watching the parade. Larry said “that he could see why people from all over the country and around the world to this place, it is amazing.”

John and Mary Ann Costabile

Christopher Columbus and Queen Isabella, also known as John and Mary Ann Costabile, were attired in period clothing for the parade. The Village of DeLuna couple carried the banner for the Italian Club in this years parade.

Arlene Townes of the Irish-American Club helped coordinate volunteers to put on this years parade. She said that her club joined with the German and Italian clubs to put on this year’s parade. Townes indicated that 20 volunteers helped line up and organize the parade which had hundreds of paraders.

