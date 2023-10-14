Albert L. Simon Jr., 82, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on September 24, 2023, after a brief illness. Al was born to Albert L Simon and Charlotte Gorman Simon on March 11, 1941, in Wilmington, NC.

He was a long-time employee of Ideal Cement, rising to become plant manager of their Castle Hayne, NC plant. He later served in management for Ideal at their Mobile, Alabama facility. After leaving the cement industry, he worked in the Nursing home industry rising to regional manager. He retired to The Villages in 2006.

Al was an Eagle Scout, as well as a Mason and Shriner. He had a lifelong love of golf and cars, having collected 2 hole in ones, and a number of new and vintage automobiles.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Albert L Simon III. He is survived by one granddaughter, Charlotte Simon of Raleigh, NC and by two brothers, Robert C. Simon (Nancy) of Scotts Hill, NC, and John D. Simon (Jane) of Vass, NC as well as several nieces and nephews.

There will be a private graveside service. The family wishes to thank Brian Linten and his fellow employees at Evans Prairie Golf Course for their friendship and for their outstanding efforts in support of Al.

Donations may be made to the First Tee of St Petersburg, Florida, 3790 22nd Ave S, St Petersburg, Florida, 33711.