Carolyn Rebholz, 79, of The Villages, FL died Tuesday, September 19, 2023.

Carolyn was born in Valley City, North Dakota to Albert and Bernice (Larson) Berge. Carolyn received a Bachelor’s Degree in secondary education from Valley City State in North Dakota and a Master’s Degree in guidance and counseling from the University of Wisconsin, with post-graduate work in psychology from the University of Minnesota and Indiana University.

She was a high school English teacher at Edina High School in Edina, Minnesota for the majority of her 30-year working career, followed by serving as a school counselor. She inspired many students including one student who wrote a book entitled Eating LIFE Cereal with a bigger spoon than most, for which she wrote the introduction. Her experience also fostered her ability to utilize many of her skills in counseling young adults in the Federal Witness Protection Program.

After retirement, she and her husband moved from Minnesota to Florida in 2008. She was a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for over five years, helping improve the welfare of vulnerable children in Florida. She also successfully authored a novel, Fractured Memories: A story of tolerance, integrity, and talents, after years of genealogical research into her family history.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Edward. She is survived by her brother, Don (Terry) Berge and her sister, JoAnne (Jim) Wigtil, as well as two nieces, Krista (Zachary) Gens and Julie Wigtil, and two nephews, Layne (Karley) Berge and Jon (Heidi) Wigtil.

A memorial gathering is scheduled for Saturday, October 21st at 3:00PM at Beyers Funeral Home, Lady Lake, Florida. Interment will be with her husband in the Florida National Cemetery.