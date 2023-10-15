Donna Marie Vallance, 79, passed away peacefully on Wednesday October 11, 2023, at home after a heroic battle with Cancer.

In 2001, she moved to The Villages. She loved her 2 dogs Willie and Finn, her flowers, and her wonderful neighborhood ladies. She enjoyed golfing, going to church and made so many amazing friends everywhere.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Charles Vallance. She is survived by her loving children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She will be greatly missed and never forgotten.

There will be a ceremony for family and friends at St. Mark The Evangelist, 7081 SE Hwy, Summerfield, Fl. on October 16, 2023 at 10am.

In lieu of flowers, Donna asked to please donate to the SPCA of Marion County, 11100 SW 93rd Court Road, Suite 10-115, Ocala, Fl.