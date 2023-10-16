DUI suspect in golf cart with vodka bottle arrested at Walmart

A drunk driving suspect in a golf cart with a bottle of vodka was arrested at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

A report was received at about 8 p.m. Saturday about a man who was “laying down on his back, sleeping in the golf cart,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was identified as 27-year-old Cody Jacob Archer, who was a guest at the Hampton Inn in The Villages. The Missouri native admitted he had been drinking and he appeared to be “highly intoxicated.” A bottle of Deep Eddy vodka was found on the ground near the passenger side of his golf cart.

Archer refused to take part in field sobriety exercises, but he provided three breath samples, which measured .190, .217 and .206 blood alcohol content. He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.