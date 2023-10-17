Richard Lastowka

Richard (Dick) Lastowka went to be with our Lord on Friday, October 13, 2023. He was born on March 24, 1940 in Chester, PA. He was a 1957 graduate of St. James High School in Chester, PA. He attended Villanova University and completed his Bachelor of Science in Economics in 1962.

After graduation he and his wife, the former Theresa M. Doyle moved to Wilmington, DE. Theresa was both his grade school and high school sweetheart. Dick immediately began his career with General Motors Corporation in Wilmington, DE and retired from there after 30 years.

After Dick’s retirement he and Terry moved to Lewes, DE. While living in Lewes Dick enjoyed boating, and he took up golf. One year, they decided to “winter” in The Villages, Florida. They called their children to let them know they had decided to move there and that the Lewes house would be going on the market. They never looked back and have enjoyed all that The Villages’ lifestyle has to offer for over 23 years.

In Florida, he was able to enjoy his outdoor model trains, where he had them displayed in the side yard. Dick was an avid Eagles Fan and loved to watch the games with friends. Dick set up a group called “The Eagles Cheerleaders”, and they met at a local bar and watched the game as a group. If you were a member of The Eagles Cheerleaders you were lucky, as there was always a waiting list!

Dick also loved to cook. He especially loved making soup. His specialties were Shrimp Bisque and French Onion soup. Dick and Terry enjoyed traveling and were fortunate enough to travel throughout the United States. They were also avid cruisers and went to the Caribbean as well as international ports of call.

Dick was always active in local government during his life. He was involved in the neighborhood associations wherever he lived. While in The Villages he also worked closely with the Sumter County Commissioners. He also enjoyed fundraising and for many years he and Terry volunteered and raised money for Cornerstone Hospice. He was also a former member of Hanley Hose Volunteer Fire Company in Chester, PA.

Dick is survived by his wife of 63 years, Terry. Dick and Terry have two children, Christine Lastowka Frazier and her husband David of Rehoboth Beach, DE and The Villages and Jean Lastowka and her husband Edward Mercer, also of the Villages. Two grandchildren, Christopher Frazier and his wife Dr. Amanda Malik of Cherry Hill, NJ and Katherine Frazier Devlin and her husband Robert of Bryn Mawr, PA. Dick was also blessed with three great-grandchildren, Alexander John Frazier, Harvey Louis Frazier and Eleanor James Devlin. He is also survived by his brother A. Joseph Lastowka and his wife Barbara of Chester, PA and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Anthony Joseph Lastowka and Irene (Laskowski) Lastowka and his sister, Jeanette Lastowka Platt.

A funeral mass for Dick will be held on December 4, 2023, 8:30AM at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church in The Villages, Florida. A celebration of life will follow in the church hall.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Dick’s memory to Level Up Assisted Living Facility, LLC, 225 Sunnyside Dr. Leesburg, FL. 34748.