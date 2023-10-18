77 F
The Villages
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Joseph Mahaney

By Staff Report
Joseph Mahaney passed away on Thurs, Oct. 12, 2023. He was born on January 2,1932 in Auburn, NY. He was the son of the late Evelyn Bush and Raymond P. Mahaney.

He is survived by his lovely wife of 68 years, Harriet and three daughters, Carolyn, Donna and her husband, Paul, and Melanie and her husband, Jim.

He has four grandchildren, Cameron, Chandler, Dr. Heather and her husband, Zach, and Amber and her husband, Daniel.

He is also survived by his brother, William Mahaney and wife Pam. He is predeceased by his twin brother, John Mahaney.

Joe served four years in the Air Force during the Korean War. Afterward, he received a degree from Rochester Institute of Technology in Electrical Engineering. He had a career using those skills on some of the very first computers, x-ray machines, and specialty survey equipment and later versions of personal computers.

Joe loved his family and enjoyed friends, with a good glass of wine and a cigar.

