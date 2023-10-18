77 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
type here...

Mary Lou Johns

By Staff Report
Mary Lou Johns
Mary Lou Johns

On Friday the 13th of October 2023 after 96 years and 49 days on this earth, Mary Lou Johns finally gave up her fight and peacefully passed in the presence of her loving children ….Marty (Kathie) …..Greg (Barbara) …Eric…..and Jill Wells (Chuck).

Mary Lou was born on August 25th 1927 in the rather small town of Angola, Indiana …… Mary Lou moved to The Villages in 2016 with her youngest son and health Care Provider Eric who actually lived with her his entire life.

Mary Lou loved to travel both Domestically and abroad..….Mary Lou was a very faith driven person and most recently a member of the NCUMC in The Villages…..Mary Lou was predeceased by her husband of 37 years Warren (1986) ….In the Spring of 2024 a memorial service will be planned SHE IS returned her to her first and most special home back in Angola, Indiana where she can Rest In Peace for eternity with her husband “Junior” In lieu of flowers or donations the family asks that you send her a prayer.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We are experiencing plenty of inflation here in Florida

A Village of Lynnhaven resident mocks a previous letter writer who praised President Biden’s efforts to bring down inflation.

Why not put your little white crosses in the backyard?

A Village of Lynnhaven resident wonders why those wishing to display little white crosses can’t simply put them in their backyards.

Hamas members on student visas need to be deported from U.S.

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident contends that Hamas supporters in the United States need to be deported at once.

Desire for green lawns and pristine golf courses killing off Florida Manatees

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belle Aire resident, points out the desire for green lawns and pristine golf courses is killing off Florida Manatees.

Traffic is terrible because Developer won’t quit building

A Fruitland Park resident contends the reason the traffic is so bad is because the Developer won’t quit building. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos