On Friday the 13th of October 2023 after 96 years and 49 days on this earth, Mary Lou Johns finally gave up her fight and peacefully passed in the presence of her loving children ….Marty (Kathie) …..Greg (Barbara) …Eric…..and Jill Wells (Chuck).

Mary Lou was born on August 25th 1927 in the rather small town of Angola, Indiana …… Mary Lou moved to The Villages in 2016 with her youngest son and health Care Provider Eric who actually lived with her his entire life.

Mary Lou loved to travel both Domestically and abroad..….Mary Lou was a very faith driven person and most recently a member of the NCUMC in The Villages…..Mary Lou was predeceased by her husband of 37 years Warren (1986) ….In the Spring of 2024 a memorial service will be planned SHE IS returned her to her first and most special home back in Angola, Indiana where she can Rest In Peace for eternity with her husband “Junior” In lieu of flowers or donations the family asks that you send her a prayer.