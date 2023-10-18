Matthew C. Gill, age 81, of the Villages, FL, passed away on October 14, 2023. He was born in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and resided in Monroe, CT for many years before retiring to Florida. He served for four years in the US Air Force and was a retired mechanical engineer for Sikorsky Aircraft. While at Sikorsky Aircraft, he worked on the Black Hawk helicopter and the US Presidential helicopter also known as Marine One.

Matthew, also known as Matty, was a soccer coach for his children and served for many years as Commissioner of Monroe AYSO. Several of his interests included fishing, bird watching, woodworking, and traveling across the country in a motorhome with many stops at Disney World with his family.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Dorothy Brolet Gill, two devoted sons Matthew Gill II and Jeffrey Brian Gill and his wife Jennifer; his brother Bertram Gill and his wife Maryann, his two sisters Juanita Cook and her husband Barry and Murial Clarke and her late husband Robert; several nieces and nephews, and two cherished grandchildren Matthew III and Makayla. Matthew was preceded by his parents Marion and Casbert Gill; and his brother Whitcliff Gill.

Friends and family are invited to attend his funeral on Monday, October 23, 2023, at 8:45 a.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull, CT and at 9:30 a.m. at St. Jude’s Church, 707 Monroe Tpke., Monroe, CT. Interment to follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery with full military honors. Friends may pay their respects on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Parkinson’s Disease Assoc. CT Chapter, P.O. Box 248 Shelton, CT 06484.