John Lynch

Friday, October 20, 2023
By Staff Report
It is with great sorrow that the Lynch and Konyk families announce the death of a truly remarkable husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather John “Jack” Lynch on October 13, 2023, at the age of 87.

Born in Eddystone, PA, on September 27,1936 to George and Erma Lynch. He had two brothers, George and Richard and a sister Irene Helbling.

Jack married Peggy and had four children, William, Karen, Christine and Daniel.

When Jack remarried Florence he became a father to Christopher, Cynthia, Michael and Steven.

He lived most of his life in Pennsylvania but for the last almost 20 years, at the persuasion of his wife, lived in the Villages Florida. Jack loved his family above all else with golf coming in a close second. When he wasn’t spending time with family hosting the best picnics and family gatherings ever you could find him out on the golf course. Jack was a bright light in our world and will be missed greatly.

Dad was an avid supporter of wounded veterans, and we ask that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project in his name.

