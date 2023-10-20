Kathleen Bultman

Kathleen “Kathy” Diane Bultman, age 81, of Summerfield, Florida passed away on Tuesday, October 3, 2023. Kathy was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

She was a loving mother and wife to her husband of 55 years, Neal Bultman and her sons.

Kathy enjoyed card games, reading and watching her favorite movies and sports teams, especially Hallmark movies and the Green Bay Packers.

In her free time, Kathy liked to socialize with her neighbors.

Kathy is survived by her husband, Neal Bultman; her son Todd Bultman of Wisconsin; and her son Patrick Bultman of Antigo, Wisconsin; her brother Mike Weber (Patty) of Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

Kathy was preceded in death by her daughter Linda Gomez and her parents.

Kathy also leaves behind many grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

A memorial service for Kathy will be held Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church, 17330 S. Hwy 441, Summerfield, FL 34491.

Contributions in Kathy’s memory may be made to Moffit Cancer Center, 12902 USF Magnolia Drive, Tampa, Florida 33612 US.