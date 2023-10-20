Sheriff Farmer honored with name attached to Public Safety Center

The Sumter County Board of Commissioners has honored William Farmer by naming the Public Safety Center in his honor.

The official unveiling occurred during a ceremony to recognize the Sheriff William “Bill” Farmer Public Safety Center and Sheriff Farmer’s extensive contributions as a public servant to the residents of Sumter County. The Public Safety Center is located at Pinellas Plaza in The Villages.

A lifelong Sumter County resident, Farmer began his law enforcement career in 1971 as a sheriff’s deputy and was first elected sheriff in 1996. Farmer is now serving his seventh term. During his tenure, he led the department in becoming one the most proactive and progressive law enforcement agencies in the Central Florida region.

“I am humbled and thankful to the Board of County Commissioners for this tribute. I have loved serving Sumter County and its citizens. I am honored to be memorialized in such a meaningful way,” Sheriff Farmer said in regard to the building dedication.

“The citizens of Sumter County have been blessed with Sheriff William “Bill” Farmer at the helm of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office,” said Commissioner Craig Estep. “His dedication to the safety of our citizens helps keep Sumter County one of the safest places to live, work and play in Florida. Sheriff Farmer deserves to have the Safety Center named in his honor.”

Sheriff Farmer attended Saint Leo University where he earned his AA degree in Criminal Justice and his BA degree, Cum Laude, in Criminology. He completed the Executive Development Program with the National Sheriff’s Institute, is a Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute graduate and graduated from the FBI National Academy.

Sheriff Farmer served as the Vice President of the Florida Sheriff’s Association 2008-2009, served two terms as President in 2009-2010, and served on the board of directors from 2003- 2011 and Chairman of the Board in 2005-2006. He also has served as Chairman on the Board for the Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranches 2012-2013, Member of the Board 2009-2010 and is currently serving on the Board of Directors.

When Farmer became sheriff he realized that the rural department would have to grow as The Villages began to expand into Sumter County. The number of deputies on the road per shift today is larger than all sheriff’s employees when he became sheriff. During Farmer”s tenure the two sheriff’s offices, two communication centers and three jails were constructed. The number of jail beds increased from 129 beds to 800 beds today.

Farmer has raised over $100,000 to benefit Sumter County youth with his annual golf play days. He has also started and expanded a youth bicycle program which has provided hundreds bicycles to needy children.