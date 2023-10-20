Teens arrested with large quantity of marijuana after traffic stop

Two teens were arrested with a large quantity of marijuana after a traffic stop on State Road 44 in Wildwood.

Allen Joshua Best, 19, of Oxford, was driving a silver Ford Fusion at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday westbound on State Road 44 near U.S. 301 when a license plate check showed that the plate on the vehicle had been registered to a blue Chevrolet pickup, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During a traffic stop, Best claimed he had “just traded” vehicles. A check of the Ford Fusion’s vehicle identification number showed it was unregistered.

A passenger in the car was identified as 18-year-old Joseph Edward Jaimes of Wildwood.

A search of the vehicle turned up more than 80 grams of marijuana. Best said the marijuana had been purchased from individuals he knows only as “Ma and Pa.”

Both teens were taken into custody on charges of possession of marijuana. Best was also charged with driving an unregistered vehicle. They were booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting bond.