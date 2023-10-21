Dale E. Jones, age 86, went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 18, 2023 under the loving care of Cornerstone Hospice and his family in Oxford, Florida.

Dale was a dedicated husband, father, brother, grandfather and great grandfather.

He was the co-owner of Cason & Gaskins TV and Radio Shack of Wildwood, Florida. He was a member of the Wildwood Church of Christ.

Dale is survived by his children, a son: Ron Jones and his wife Timmie residing in Banks, AL; a daughter: DJ Remington and her husband Jim of Oxford, FL; six grandchildren: Kasey Nesselrotte and his wife Amber, Cassidy Galarza, Carey Wulff and her husband Jonah, Levi Jones, Dillon Remington and Cody Remington and his wife Michaela; three great-grandchildren: Austin Spear, Aaliah Nesselrotte and Jedi Galarza; a brother: Duane A. Jones of Hastings, MI.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved wife of 58 years, Linda Jones of Oxford, FL.

A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, October 20, 2023 at 2:00PM at Oak Grove Cemetery, Wildwood, FL. Services will be officiated by Pastor Brandon Williams of First Baptist Church, Oxford, FL.

The family has requested that memorials be sent to Cornerstone Hospice 2445 Lane Park Road, Tavares, FL 32778.