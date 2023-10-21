Villager opens new car wash in Belleview

A Village of Springdale resident has opened a new car wash in Belleview that has been multiple years in the making.

My Car Wash officially opened for business on Monday, Oct. 16 at 9820 SE US Hwy 441, just south of Belleview-Santos Elementary.

Owner and operator April Feerer, who lives in the Village of Springdale, first registered the business several years ago, according to state records.

Throughout early 2022 and all of 2023, the business has provided updates on the progress of construction.

The new express wash offers a variety of partial and full car washing services. All washes come with free use of vacuums and clean towels.

The car wash is one of at least a half dozen other car washes in Belleview, including a Tidal Wave Auto Spa that is scheduled to open on November 1.

My Car Wash is open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information on its services, follow My Car Wash on Facebook.