73.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, October 21, 2023
type here...

Villager opens new car wash in Belleview

By Jeremiah Delgado

A Village of Springdale resident has opened a new car wash in Belleview that has been multiple years in the making.

My Car Wash in Belleview
My Car Wash is now open at 9820 SE US Hwy 441 in Belleview (Photo: My Car Wash)

My Car Wash officially opened for business on Monday, Oct. 16 at 9820 SE US Hwy 441, just south of Belleview-Santos Elementary.

Owner and operator April Feerer, who lives in the Village of Springdale, first registered the business several years ago, according to state records.

Throughout early 2022 and all of 2023, the business has provided updates on the progress of construction.

The new express wash offers a variety of partial and full car washing services. All washes come with free use of vacuums and clean towels.

Vacuums at My Car Wash (1)
Vacuums at My Car Wash in Belleview (Photo: My Car Wash)

The car wash is one of at least a half dozen other car washes in Belleview, including a Tidal Wave Auto Spa that is scheduled to open on November 1.

My Car Wash is open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information on its services, follow My Car Wash on Facebook.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Here’s a message for those complaining about traffic

A longtime Village of Santiago resident has a message for all of those complaining about traffic.

Realtors should have homes inspected for deed compliance problems

A Village of Belvedere resident has proposed a solution to the problem of out-of-compliance homes being sold in The Villages.

The Kraken has cracked

A Village of Osceola Hills resident points out that Sidney “Kracken” Powell has pleaded guilty to election fraud charges in what is likely another nail in the coffin for former President Trump.

Roundabouts not the solution for Rolling Acres Road

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident believes that roundabouts are not the solution for Rolling Acres Road. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Snowbirds make roundabouts even more dangerous

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident contends that snowbirds make roundabouts even more dangerous.

Photos