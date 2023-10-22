Donald Ray Kern

84.6 F
The Villages
Sunday, October 22, 2023
By Staff Report
Donald (Don) Ray Kern of The Villages, Florida passed away on Monday October 9, 2023 at the age of 83. Don was born on October 20, 1939 in Harvey, IL and grew up in Mount Vernon, IL. Don graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1957, a Veteran of the US Air Force and was as an Electrician & Plant Manager for University Asphalt in Urbana Illinois in the Operators Union for over 30 years. He was a gentle soul, dog lover, bowler, golfer and card player with his friends and family.

Don was proceeded in death by his parents Clarice & Josie; wife Sharon Kern & 1 brother.

Don was Survived by 5 brothers; Walter Kern, Tom Kern, Roger Kern, Joe Kern & Jim Kern, Wife Patsy Kern, 2 sons Trace Kern & Jeff Kern (Lori), 4 grandchildren & 1 great grandchildren. 3 Step Daughters and their families.

Don was cremated and will be placed to rest at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis Missouri.

Burial services with Military Honors will take place at 11am on Thursday December 28, 2023.

