Bonnie Mims, 94, of Bushnell, Florida passed away in Ocala, Florida on October 21, 2023.

She was born in Bushnell, Florida on May 10, 1929 to George and Maude Rivenbark. She was a member of Wahoo Baptist Church for 94 years and has been a lifelong resident of Wahoo. She was also a retired librarian for South Sumter High School and Wildwood Middle School. She was a graduate of South Sumter High School and of the University of South Florida in Tampa.

She is survived by her twin daughters: Debbie Norton (Will) of Center Hill, Florida and Donna Prevatt of Wahoo, Florida; 3 grandchildren: Stacee Newsome (Brian) of Wahoo, Florida, Doug Norton of Center Hill, Florida, Cole Prevatt of Lake Panasoffkee, Florida; 12 great grandchildren: Josey, Jude, Sunny, Rivers, Kicker, Katelee, Wren, Cale, Coy, Case, Cash and Stetson; 2 great-great grandchildren: Audie Ellis and Opal Magnolia and her sister: Nancy Fobb of Wahoo, Florida.

She is preceded in death by her husband whom she married in 1948: Hugh Dorsey Mims and her son: Hugh Dorsey Mims, Jr. A service will be held on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 11 AM (visitation from 10-11) at Wahoo Baptist Church in Bushnell, Florida with pastor Paul Alonso officiating.