83 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, October 27, 2023
type here...

Bonnie Mims

By Staff Report
Bonnie Mims
Bonnie Mims

Bonnie Mims, 94, of Bushnell, Florida passed away in Ocala, Florida on October 21, 2023.

She was born in Bushnell, Florida on May 10, 1929 to George and Maude Rivenbark. She was a member of Wahoo Baptist Church for 94 years and has been a lifelong resident of Wahoo. She was also a retired librarian for South Sumter High School and Wildwood Middle School. She was a graduate of South Sumter High School and of the University of South Florida in Tampa.

She is survived by her twin daughters: Debbie Norton (Will) of Center Hill, Florida and Donna Prevatt of Wahoo, Florida; 3 grandchildren: Stacee Newsome (Brian) of Wahoo, Florida, Doug Norton of Center Hill, Florida, Cole Prevatt of Lake Panasoffkee, Florida; 12 great grandchildren: Josey, Jude, Sunny, Rivers, Kicker, Katelee, Wren, Cale, Coy, Case, Cash and Stetson; 2 great-great grandchildren: Audie Ellis and Opal Magnolia and her sister: Nancy Fobb of Wahoo, Florida.

She is preceded in death by her husband whom she married in 1948: Hugh Dorsey Mims and her son: Hugh Dorsey Mims, Jr. A service will be held on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 11 AM (visitation from 10-11) at Wahoo Baptist Church in Bushnell, Florida with pastor Paul Alonso officiating.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Too many elderly people don’t know when it’s time to stop driving

A Village of Hacienda South resident says too many elderly people don't know when it's time to stop driving. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Lack of sidewalks in The Villages dangerous for elderly residents

A Village of De La Vista West resident contends the lack of sidewalks in The Villages is dangerous. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Letter writer obviously suffering from Islamophobia

A Village of Bradford resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a previous letter writer’s display of “Islamophobia.”

Great to see friendliness on display in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Alhambra resident offers praise for efforts to bring a little joy to a woman and her son touched by tragedy in Minnesota.

Close all the Muslim mosques in America

A Village of Mira Mesa resident warns that we must shut down mosques in America. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos