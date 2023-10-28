Barbie cast will have a little spring break fun in show at Savannah Center

“Everyday is a Holiday” when Music in Motion, The Next Generation debuts their new song and dance production at Savannah Center. But it’s not your typical holiday show. It’s unpredictable and quirky following a style that Music in Motion fans have long appreciated.

The curtain opens on a New Year’s Eve party, some guests toasting with Champagne while others are crazy for “Fireball.” From there the seasons unfold with a stage full of dancers showcasing the unique talents of nine versatile choreographers. Enjoy Tap, Jazz, Lyrical, Latin, Irish, Disco, Rock, Hula, Ballet, and more!

See Barbie, Ken, and friends on Spring Break, a Mardi Gras parade in the aisles, a Cinco de Mayo fiesta, a generous sprinkling of Disney, and of course comical character skits.

Eight guest vocalists: Bob Stehman, Bonnie Williams, Janet Maloney, Billie Thatcher, Sherry Mistler, Holly Jeske, Gary Gibbons, and Deborah Gibbons will join the fun-filled, fast paced romp through Spring and Summer celebrating romance, friendship, freedom, the Irish, and of course a stirring 4th of July production number. And that’s just the first act!

After intermission, settle in for the Fall festivities and Winter wonders. You’ll come under the spell of “That Old Black Magic” and “Thriller.” Then count your blessings and reflect on “Thank You for This Day” performed by former Rockette Lila Ling, and the beautiful Hannukah song “We are Lights.” Then celebrate the magic and majesty of Christmas, starting with Barbara Streisand’s “Silent Night” and building to a frosty sleigh ride, decorating with silver and gold, toy soldiers, dancing dolls, and a joyful visit to Santa’s workshop.

This entertaining new show features something for everyone including current movie favorites: “Remember Me” from CoCo and “Made You Look” from Barbie, plus timeless lyrics by icons Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra, Dolly Parton, Dick Van Dyke, Rosemary Clooney, Bing Crosby, and others.

Music in Motion, The Next Generation presents “Everyday is a Holiday”

Wednesday Nov. 1 at 7 p.m.and Thursday Nov. 2 at 3 p.m. at Savannah Center. Resident $30 Standard $35 Tickets on sale now at box offices in The Villages, or online www.thevillagesentertainment.com