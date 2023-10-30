Man traveling with wife arrested after allegedly attacking teen in road rage incident

A Lady Lake man was arrested after allegedly attacking a teen driver in an apparent road rage incident.

The 17-year-old was driving a blue 2013 Ford Mustang on Saturday afternoon in Weirsdale when he noticed a vehicle approach him from the rear, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle passed the teen’s Mustang “at a high rate of speed” and the driver then slammed on his brakes. Both vehicles came to a complete stop in the middle of the roadway.

The other driver, later identified as 39-year-old Christopher Lee Gallagher of 40441 Grays Airport Road in Lady Lake, approached the Mustang with the teen still seated in the driver’s seat. Gallagher, who stands 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds, “reached through the driver door window” and struck the teen “twice with a closed fist while yelling.” The first punch was to the head and the second was to the teen’s left forearm, which the teen was using to try to block the punch.

The teen accidentally released his foot from the brake pedal and his Mustang rolled into the back of Gallagher’s vehicle.

Two passengers in the teen’s car verified his account of the attack.

Gallagher’s wife had been traveling with him. She claimed not to have seen the altercation.

Gallagher was arrested on a charge of battery. He was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $25,000 bond.