84.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, October 30, 2023
type here...

Man traveling with wife arrested after allegedly attacking teen in road rage incident

By Staff Report
Christopher Lee Gallagher
Christopher Lee Gallagher

A Lady Lake man was arrested after allegedly attacking a teen driver in an apparent road rage incident.

The 17-year-old was driving a blue 2013 Ford Mustang on Saturday afternoon in Weirsdale when he noticed a vehicle approach him from the rear, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle passed the teen’s Mustang “at a high rate of speed” and the driver then slammed on his brakes. Both vehicles came to a complete stop in the middle of the roadway.

The other driver, later identified as 39-year-old Christopher Lee Gallagher of 40441 Grays Airport Road in Lady Lake, approached the Mustang with the teen still seated in the driver’s seat. Gallagher, who stands 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds, “reached through the driver door window” and struck the teen “twice with a closed fist while yelling.” The first punch was to the head and the second was to the teen’s left forearm, which the teen was using to try to block the punch.

The teen accidentally released his foot from the brake pedal and his Mustang rolled into the back of Gallagher’s vehicle.

Two passengers in the teen’s car verified his account of the attack.

Gallagher’s wife had been traveling with him. She claimed not to have seen the altercation.

Gallagher was arrested on a charge of battery. He was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $25,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Trump a man of great faith and stamina

A Village of Piedmont resident contends he is standing behind former President Trump, a “man of great faith and stamina.”

We should heed warning from Eisenhower

A reader from the Village of Virginia Trace, in a Letter to the Editor, looks back on crucial advice from President Eisenhower that has been ignored.

End of Daylight Saving Time

A reader from Tallahassee points out we are going to pick up an extra thanks to the time change this weekend. She says we can use that hour to make our nation a little better.

Abortion and STDs are the result of unprotected sex

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident offers the observation that abortion and STDs are the result of unprotected sex.

Locked out of priority pool in The Villages

A Village of Belle Aire resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes being locked out of a priority pool in The Villages.

Photos