Fun 1920s murder mystery will feature cast of favorite performers

By Tony Violanti

Temple Shalom will try a new theatrical twist for a good cause with a “murder mystery at the Cat’s Meow Café.”
It takes place Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. at 13563 County Route 101 in Oxford. Tickets are $25 for members, and $28 for non-members. Proceeds will benefit Temple Shalom and Israel Charities.

Bonnie Williams will appear in the 1920s murder mystery.


The play is described as a “real 1920s whodunit,” with audience participation encouraged. Also, dress in the 1920s’ costume period is optional for the “speakeasy” setting.
The local cast includes Bill Krone, Bonnie Williams, Billie Thatcher, Bob Petrucelli, Louie Vassmer and Tina Shapiro.

It is directed by Barry Corlew with music by Mary Ann Rockenbach.

For information go to: communications@tscfl.org or 352-748-1800

