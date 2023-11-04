76.3 F
The Villages
Saturday, November 4, 2023
Homeless man from Guatemala arrested on DUI charge in The Villages

By Staff Report
Melvin Gomez Sosa
Melvin Gomez Sosa

A homeless man from Guatemala was arrested on a drunk driving charge in The Villages.

Melvin Gomez Sosa, 21, was driving at about 1 a.m. Friday on U.S. Hwy. 441 at Buenos Aires Boulevard near Spanish Plaines Plaza when he was pulled over by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy. It appeared he had been drinking and agreed to take part in field sobriety exercises, according to an arrest report. His poor performance in the exercises led deputies to conclude he was driving impaired. He provided breath samples that registered .127 and .120 blood alcohol content.

A search of Sosa’s vehicle turned up 14 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. It was also determined that he did not have a valid driver’s license.

He was arrested on drug possession charges, a charge of driving under the influence and a charge driving without a license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $5,500 bond.

Photos