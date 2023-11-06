68.7 F
The Villages
Monday, November 6, 2023
New Yorker arrested after late night altercation at nightspot in The Villages

By Staff Report
Margaret Susan Krenzer
A New Yorker was arrested after a late night altercation at a popular nightspot in The Villages.

Margaret Susan Krenzer, 64, of Webster, N.Y. was at City Fire at Lake Sumter Landing when Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene shortly before midnight Saturday, according to an arrest report. Krenzer had allegedly “pushed and slapped” another individual during an “altercation about a missing cell phone.” Krenzer reached into that person’s pocket and took a $5 bill and a pack of gum. Krenzer attempted to run away from a deputy who was questioning her about the incident.

She was arrested on charges of battery, theft and resisting arrest. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,500 bond.

