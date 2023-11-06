Respect wildlife when enjoying the nature trails in The Villages

The Villages has opportunities to enjoy nature and observe wildlife on the community’s many trails.

Last year, new signage was added to the Fenney Springs Nature Trail and boardwalk to help educate visitors to the trail about the wildlife that might be present. Another beautiful nature trail is located near the Homestead Recreation Center. And, of course, the Black Lake Walking Path has become a favorite spot for observing nature near the Lake Miona Recreation Center.

While enjoying Florida wildlife on the paths and trails, remember to keep in mind that we are sharing their habitat:

• Never feed any wild animal. Desensitization to humans may result in harm to a human or to the wild animal.

• Never approach any wild animal. Animals can be aggressive when they are afraid, startled or feel cornered

• Do not disturb their habitat: Clean up your trash (always pick up after your pet and dispose of it properly). Do not disturb nests or babies.