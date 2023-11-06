Wildwood police receive $1,000 donation from church for holiday food drive

The Wildwood Police Department received a $1,000 donation Monday morning from Caring Hands Ministry for their second annual Thanksgiving food drive.

The ministry works out of First Baptist Church. Every second and fourth Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., those that need help or are interested in donating can go to 307 Hall St. in Wildwood. Clothing and food are accepted and given away as needed.

In the department’s case, a cash donation was presented at the station, located at 3939 East County Road 462, for the food drive. Officer Crystal Acevedo, one of the event coordinators, accepted the check from five members of the ministry. That money brought cash donations to an estimated total of $4,970, all of which will go toward providing meals to 112 families in Wildwood and Sumter County.

Acevedo said the drive was near to her heart, as she remembered a time when she used to line up outside of the Salvation Army for food.

“It can feel embarrassing,” said Acevedo, “but now I know how to help and accommodate these families.”

Groups from different communities have come together to aid in that pursuit. An undisclosed neighborhood HOA has promised 25 fully decorated Christmas trees to be given away at random to families in need this holiday season. Galaxy Home Solutions donated 900 cans of food, and Honey Baked Ham provided 100 Jiffy cornbreads.

Other groups include Dragon Sisters, Mercy Pointe Church, A Banyan Residence, Select Specialty Hospital, The Carriage House, The Willows, Roberto’s Ristorante & Pizzeria, American House, Inspiritás, Trinity Springs, Harbor Chase, The Vine, Lake Side Landings, United Community Church, Suncoast Credit Union, Insight Credit Union, Steeplechase, Publix and Wildwood Parks and Recreation.

“The outpouring of love this year has been amazing,” said Roni Wood, the police department’s community outreach specialist.

Next year’s drive is already shaping up to be even more involved with the community. The department will be working closely with Wildwood Parks and Recreation to host an event similar to a festival. While families will still be receiving a meal for Thanksgiving, other activities, such as face painting, will be available.

Whatever happens with the ongoing event, Acevedo was grateful to everyone within the department and the contributors who came together for the project.

“Without them, this wouldn’t be possible,” said Acevedo.