Door Dash order leads to suspected car burglar with stolen credit card

A Door Dash order led to a suspected car burglar who allegedly went on a spending spree with a stolen credit.

Amaya Brown, 18, who lives at The Quarters apartments in Lady Lake, is believed to have broken into a woman’s 2018 GMC Yukon XL on Oct. 17 while she was parked at work, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Several items were taken from the vehicle, including a credit card.

Her credit card was used at Kohl’s in Lady Lake for a $348 purchase and for a $15.95 Door Dash purchase from Huey Magoo’s restaurant at Lady Lake Commons.

A search warrant was used to extract the details of the Door Dash account holder, which yielded Brown’s name, address and phone number. This past week, police made contact with Brown’s father, who identified her in video surveillance images from Kohl’s. She was arrested on charges of burglary and fraudulent use of a credit card. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $9,000 bond.