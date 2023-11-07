Wildwood special magistrate approves plat for Tillman Oaks development

A single-family development with 203 homes is planned near county roads 462 and 209 in Wildwood.

Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt recommended approval of a plat for the Tillman Oaks Improvement Plan at a meeting Tuesday of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board. The City Commission likely will consider the project later this month.

Tillman Oaks will be west of U.S. 301 and the city police headquarters. It will be served by a network of private roads.

The project includes several small recreation areas including a tot lot, playground and dog park. About 20 percent of the 62-acre plat will be open space and some of the property is reserved for future expansion.

Lots will be 50 feet wide and range from 121 to 188 feet long.

Last October, commissioners approved a comprehensive plan amendment and rezoning for Tillman Villas, expected to include 150 town homes on 20 acres at the same location.

Tillman Oaks is part of a rapidly growing area of Wildwood that includes the 374-home Highfield at Twisted Oaks project and Twisted Oaks, which is expected to have 1,210 homes on about 387 acres west of the U.S. 301 railroad bridge. Twisted Oaks will be the second largest Wildwood residential development, surpassed only by the Villages of Southern Oaks.

Both projects have been approved. Last year, representatives of the Girl Scout of West Central Florida objected to the Highfield development, claiming that it threatens nearby Camp Wildwood, a 600-acre nature preserve.