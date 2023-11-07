Woman arrested at Total Wine agrees to seek alcohol evaluation

A woman arrested at a popular wine store has agreed to get an alcohol evaluation after falling down and breaking a bottle.

Colleen Marie Curry, 52, fell at about about 8 p.m. July 28 in the parking lot of Total Wine at Lady Lake Commons, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She had been carrying a Total Wine shopping bag and had “what appeared to be a busted glass wine bottle,” the report said. She had fallen near her white GMC sport utility vehicle. The Michigan native was “swaying and almost fell numerous times.” The “overwhelming aroma of an alcoholic beverage was emitting from her person.” She told a police officer that the address on her driver’s license was “no good.” It appeared she had urinated on herself, the report said. EMS personnel were summoned to the scene to clean up Curry’s left elbow from an apparent injury suffered in the fall. Curry was “uncooperative” and it appeared she was going to try to leave in her vehicle. She made a scene in the parking lot and attracted the attention of numerous bystanders. Small bottles of Fireball whiskey were found in her purse, some of which had been consumed. Inside her SUV, officers found a cup containing an alcoholic beverage. She was arrested on a charge of disorderly intoxication.

This past month in Lake County Court, Curry agreed to enter into a pre-trial intervention contract in order to avoid prosecution in the case. The contract calls for her to seek an alcohol evaluation and follow any recommended treatment. She was also ordered to perform 20 hours of community service, although she can buy out of the service at a rate of $10 per hour.