Company sues The Villages over Middleton childhood center construction materials

A metal company claims The Villages has not paid it for materials that were allegedly used in the construction of the Early Childhood Learning Center in Middleton.

American Metals Supply, LLC, which does business in Orange County and is based out of Hillsborough County, filed a lawsuit against The Villages Development Company, LLC in the fifth judicial circuit court of Sumter County on Oct. 31.

According to the lawsuit, the company was hired by a “subcontractor” of The Villages to provide materials for construction at the center, which is located at 2325 Leanne Lane in Middleton.

Between April 3 and April 18, 2023, the company says it provided “aluminum and related materials” that were “used and incorporated into the improvements being built” at the center.

In May, the company says it served The Villages a notice requesting payment of the “total value of the aluminum,” which it estimated as $17,132.56.

In July, the company asked the county to place a lien on the property, according to the complaint.

Now, American Metals is asking a judge to secure the “legally enforceable lien against the property.”

Additionally, the company is asking the court to agree to the prompt sale of the property “to generate proceeds” to cover the alleged costs.

According to court records, the Tampa-based attorneys representing the company made multiple filings on Oct. 31 in addition to the complaint.

That includes a notice of lis pendens, as well as a summons. No additional filings have been made in the case since Oct. 31.

The Villages Early Childhood Center in Middleton opened in August. The facility provides childhood care and educational development for children from 12 months to 4 years old.

It is one of two early childhood care centers centers in The Villages, joining the original location in Buffalo Ridge.