Little blue heron catches catfish at Hogeye Pathway

This little blue heron was seen catching an early morning catfish breakfast at Hogeye Pathway in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
This little blue heron was seen catching an early morning catfish breakfast at Hogeye Pathway in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.