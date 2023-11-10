85.3 F
Little blue heron catches catfish at Hogeye Pathway

By Staff Report

This little blue heron was seen catching an early morning catfish breakfast at Hogeye Pathway in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

