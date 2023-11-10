85.3 F
Friday, November 10, 2023
Wildwood FFA student has strong showing at national competition

By Staff Report
Jaycee Woody
Jaycee Woody

More than 20 agricultural teachers and college professors from throughout the U.S. recently met virtually to determine what FFA members and teams needed to compete for top honors in the 2023 National FFA Agriscience Fair.

Jaycee Woody of the Wildwood FFA chapter in Wildwood placed 8th in the nation for the Environmental Services and Natural Resources Systems category in the Division 1 of the competition.

The National FFA Agriscience Fair is a key competition that is part of the annual National FFA Convention & Expo, Nov. 1-4 in Indianapolis. To qualify, FFA members working as individuals or teams in grades 7 through 12 are required to conduct a scientific research project pertaining to the agriculture or food science industries and win their state’s FFA agriscience fair.

Individuals or teams compete in one of six categories – animal systems; environmental services/natural resource systems; food products and processing systems; plant systems; power, structural and technical systems; or social science – in six divisions – individuals in grades 7-8, teams grades 7-8, individuals grades 9-10, teams grades 9-10, individuals in grades 11-12, and teams grades 11-12.

First-place winners in each state have qualified for the national pre-qualifying judging. The panel of judges reviewed entries and selected a maximum of 12 in each category and division to move on to the national competition. For a complete list of results, check here: https://www.ffa.org/participate/awards/agriscience-fair/.

