James Robert Bursley

James ‘Jim’ Robert Bursley of Fruitland Park, Florida passed away on November 9, 2023.

Jim was born in Charlotte, North Carolina on October 5, 1952, to Robert and Vivian Bursley. He earned the rank of Eagle Scout as a member of BSA Troop 112, graduated from Myers Park High School in 1970, and joined the Navy in 1971. Jim served in a variety of overseas, stateside, and shipboard assignments of increasing responsibility for aviation supply. His final assignment was aboard the USS Enterprise, CVN-65, until his retirement with the rank of Senior Chief Petty Officer in April 1998.

Jim met his wife, the former Janet M. Caratini-Cardona of San Juan, PR, through a chance meeting at an airline service counter on the way to Lackland Air Force Base for training. Six months later they married in Puerto Rico on New Year’s Eve 1987.

While he was serving as the Command Senior Chief at the Naval Air Facility at RAF Mildenhall in England (’90-’94), Jim and Janet enjoyed hiking and became fans of Formula 1 auto racing. They also welcomed their daughter, Catherine, into the world during that assignment.

After retiring from the Navy, Jim resided with his family in Carolina, PR, and took up scuba diving. Never one to do anything halfway, he became a certified divemaster. He continued to love scuba diving and over many years kept adding skills such as cave and wreck diving. He especially enjoyed diving with his wife and daughter.

Jim began a new career in late 1998 as a contractor to the military in the fields of logistics and construction. He worked as a project manager in multiple locations across the globe, serving the Navy, Marines, Army, and Air Force. He developed a strong reputation for determination and persistence, always finding a way to get the job done. Many co-workers sought him out for career advice, and he was appreciated for his friendliness, his sense of humor, and running a “tight ship.”

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Vivian Bursley. Jim is survived by his wife, Janet M. Bursley, daughter, Catherine Bursley, brother, Ward Bursley, as well as cousins, nieces, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 17, 3:00 PM at Beyers Funeral Home, 1123 West Main St., Leesburg, FL 34748.