69.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
type here...

Aggressive driver trying ‘to beat traffic’ arrested after crash

By Staff Report
Pamela Susan Sharpe
Pamela Susan Sharpe

An aggressive driver who admitted she was trying “to beat traffic” was arrested after a crash.

Pamela Susan Sharp, 61, of Fruitland Park, was at the wheel of a white sport utility vehicle at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 466A near Trailwinds Village in Wildwood when she was driving aggressively and cut off two vehicles, causing them to collide, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found Sharp’s SUV at the nearby Home2Suites hotel. Both of the passenger side tires of the SUV were deflated and there was minor damage to the wheel well. Sharp admitted she had been driving aggressively in an attempt “to beat traffic,” the report said.

It appeared she had been drinking. She had bloodshot eyes, droopy eyelids, slurred speech and “the distinct odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage” was emitting from her breath.

She struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .117 and .110 blood alcohol content. She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Response to obnoxious people living in The Villages

A Village of Hillsborough resident says a recent Letter to the Editor did not offer an accurate presentation of The Villages. She tries to correct the record.

Stonecrester an embarrassment to our community

A Stonecrester is not happy about a fellow resident’s call to keep local golfers, including Villagers, off the gated community’s golf course. Read her Letter to the Editor.

I’d never share a foxhole with Donald Trump

A Village of Amelia resident says he would never share a foxhole with former President Donald Trump. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Man up and stop the anonymous complaints

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo Alto resident contends it’s time to “man up” and end anonymous complaints.

Trump ramps up threats against fellow Americans

A Village of Virginia Trace resident has a stark warning about Donald Trump. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos