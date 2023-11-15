Aggressive driver trying ‘to beat traffic’ arrested after crash

An aggressive driver who admitted she was trying “to beat traffic” was arrested after a crash.

Pamela Susan Sharp, 61, of Fruitland Park, was at the wheel of a white sport utility vehicle at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 466A near Trailwinds Village in Wildwood when she was driving aggressively and cut off two vehicles, causing them to collide, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found Sharp’s SUV at the nearby Home2Suites hotel. Both of the passenger side tires of the SUV were deflated and there was minor damage to the wheel well. Sharp admitted she had been driving aggressively in an attempt “to beat traffic,” the report said.

It appeared she had been drinking. She had bloodshot eyes, droopy eyelids, slurred speech and “the distinct odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage” was emitting from her breath.

She struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .117 and .110 blood alcohol content. She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.