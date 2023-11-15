71.6 F
The Villages
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Apartment dweller arrested after attacking deputy responding to suicide threat

By Staff Report
Khalif Abdul Rahman Davis
Khalif Abdul-Rahman Davis

An apartment dweller was arrested after attacking a law enforcement officer responding to investigate a suicide threat.

The mother of 27-year-old Khalif Abdul-Rahman Davis called 911 at about 10 a.m. Monday, worried that her son might be in danger of harming himself, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.  A deputy responded to the Lake Sumter Apartments at County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road and found Davis walking down a staircase.

When confronted by the deputy, Davis became “agitated.” He refused to obey the deputy and began cursing at him. Davis taunted the deputy, daring him to pull his gun or taser. The deputy deployed his taser to fire a warning and then attempted to handcuff Davis, who stands 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 190 pounds. Davis physically resisted efforts to be restrained and lurched forward “violently into a wall” while trying to break the deputy’s grip.

Davis was arrested on charges of intimidation, assaulting a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention on $12,000 bond.

