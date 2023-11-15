70.7 F
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Villager contends vindicated commissioner deserves to be reinstated

By Meta Minton
Oren Miller

A Villager appeared before the Sumter Commission on Tuesday night and argued that vindicated Commissioner Oren Miller should be reinstated to his seat on the board.

Village of Bonita resident Gilbert Windsor pointed out that Miller last week won his appeal overturning his 2022 conviction on a charge of perjury. Windsor added that Miller spent last Thanksgiving and Christmas behind bars.

“When you take somebody’s freedom away over politics, it’s horrible,” Windsor said.

Windsor pointed out that Miller, who was not in attendance at the meeting at Everglades Recreation Center, was suspended by the governor after he was charged. Windsor said the suspension should be ended and Miller should be reinstated.

“He belongs up on this stage,” Windsor said.

He said it was the electorate which chose Miller and it was the “will of the people” to see him serve as a commissioner. Windsor added that Miller is owed “back pay and everything else.”

When Miller was suspended, Diane Spencer was originally appointed to replace him. When Spencer opted to step down, Villager Don Wiley was appointed to the District 5 seat. Wiley later won election to the seat.

County Attorney Jennifer Rey said the status of the suspension would be a matter for the governor’s office.

