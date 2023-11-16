Teller IDs suspect who withdrew $1,500 from bank with phony identification

A teller identified a suspect who withdrew $1,500 from a Citizens First Bank branch in The Villages using a phony identification.

Gary Dale Thrasher, 55, of Atlanta, Ga. was being held without bond on multiple charges of fraud and larceny at the Sumter County Detention Center.

In May, Thrasher went to the Citizens First Bank at Magnolia Plaza and provided a form of identification with an account holder’s name and withdrew $1,500, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The following day, the true account holder called the bank asking why the money had been withdrawn from the account. The bank verified the caller was the real account holder and contacted law enforcement.

Wildwood police sent out a bulletin and quickly received information from other law enforcement agencies identifying Thrasher, who has a suspect in similar crimes in their jurisdictions. The teller identified Thrasher from a photo lineup.

Trasher showed up a few days later at United Southern Bank on Main Street in Wildwood where he withdrew $4,500 using a bogus ID.

Police later learned on the same day he’d gone to Citizens First Bank, Thrasher also withdrew $8,200 from Insight Credit Union on State Road 44 in Wildwood, using a phony identification and pretending to be an account holder.

Thrasher was arrested June 2 in Marion County after withdrawing money at banks there, using false identification.

Jail records from the facility in Bushnell indicate he is also wanted in Lake County and in Georgia.