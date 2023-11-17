69.1 F
The Villages
Saturday, November 18, 2023
Homeowner in The Villages given five days to remedy moldy car in driveway

By Meta Minton

A homeowner in The Villages has been given five days to remedy a problem with a moldy inoperable car parked in the driveway.

The Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors entered an order of enforcement Friday during a public hearing at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

The home in question is located at 1703 Sanderling St. The home is owned by Hugo D. and Alma C. Pinedo. Hugo is deceased and Alma’s status is not known, according to information presented to the board of supervisors.

This inoperable vehicle is in the driveway at 1703 Sanderling St.

A complaint about the car, as well as overgrown bushes and weeds, was received Sept. 1 by Community Standards. The white Kia Soul was determined to be inoperable because it does not have a valid registration sticker.

Phone calls and email sent to the homeowner were not answered. The emergency contact numbers previously provided by the homeowner are no longer in service.

The board granted five days for the inoperable vehicle to be moved or to have a new registration sticker placed on it. The board also granted seven days for the bushes to be trimmed and the weeds removed. If action is not taken, fines will be imposed.

The Pinedos purchased the home in 2005 for $261,000.

In 2016, the couple sued their insurance company over water damage at their home. The case was later settled.

